Metro Vancouver Board members just voted to give themselves a new pension retroactive to 2007

The Metro Vancouver Regional District Board quietly approved a new pension for departing board members on Friday.

The board, which is made up of Metro Vancouver politicians, will now receive a pension that will be retroactive to the year 2007.

Following Friday’s vote, outgoing board members will receive a pension of about $1,100 for every year of service.

So, for example, someone who sat on the board for 10 years will receive $11,000 from a pension that didn’t exist a week ago.

The cost of setting up the new pension will be $490,000 to start plus another $62,000 per year.

“Part of the attraction and retention of getting people to come to this table and to make the decisions that are important for this region is to ensure that they are appropriately compensated,” Metro Vancouver Regional District Board vice-chair and Vancouver Coun. Raymond Louie said during Friday’s meeting.

Louie ranks second on the board’s 2016 pay list behind chair Greg Moore. Those numbers are over and above their salaries as councillor and mayor.

Until recently, a portion of this income was tax-free. But the Canada Revenue Agency recently deemed it a taxable benefit, which led to a second vote that saw members approve a one-time pay increase to compensate for the new rules.

An unusually high number of Metro Vancouver mayors, including Moore, have already said they will not seek re-election this fall.

“It’s very important to point out that even if you are not seeking re-election and you don’t need to answer to the voter, the next person in line, whoever wins your seat, will be answering to that taxpayer and to that voter,” Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) said.

“I think that when politicians get to vote themselves a pay increase, it tends to make people crazy because they don’t think it’s fair,” civic affairs columnist Mike Klassen said. “We don’t get to do that for ourselves.”

“I think what makes it worse is when they try to slide it under the radar, holding a meeting late on a Friday afternoon and issuing no statements at all about it.”