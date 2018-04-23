LISTEN: What industries should young British Columbians focus on for future opportunities?

With ever-advancing technologies and artificial intelligence creeping into the workforce, job security for current and future generations has never been more worrying. CKNW’s Future of Work series focuses on how British Columbia’s job market is going to evolve and how to help workers get the best possible employment opportunities in the future.

When young people choose a career, many times there’s one question in mind: is there a future for this?

Tom Roemer, vice-president of academics at BCIT, says young people thinking about their future shouldn’t always focus on what’s making headlines. He says it should be a combination of following your heart and being open to ideas.

Roemer says some careers, such as sales, may not sound appealing to some at first, but once they see the opportunities within sales, then they might change their mind.

He says mining is another example of a very viable career that some may not consider until they see how they could use their skills.

So what is the most important thing? Do not go with the “flavour of the month,” says Roemer, noting it’s important to make a choice based on more than the latest hype.

