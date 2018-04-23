West region OPP Sgt. Dave Rektor retiring after more than 30 years

After more than 30 years of service, Sgt. Dave Rektor is retiring from his position at west region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Since 1996, Rektor has served with west region OPP in media relations. His tenure with the force saw many noticeable changes, from OPP uniforms to the use of social media, and increasing community involvement with investigations and incidents.

“There’s something inside you that says that after 35 years in the business that it’s time. It’s time for a new chapter to be written and time for new ideas and someone else to step into my role,” Rektor said.

Rektor received his diploma from Conestoga College in the emergency medical care assistant (EMCA) and emergency medical technology/technician (EMT Paramedic) programs in 1983.

He worked as an EMT and then as a police officer for several years before taking a position in 1996 in Woodstock, for west region OPP.

“I’m humbled. I take pride in my work, I’m not proud of what I do [because] I’m blessed,” Rektor said.

“I have this opportunity, the citizens of the province allow me to do this, I’m thankful, I’m in their debt.” OPP Sergeant Dave Rektor

Rektor has witnessed many difficult investigations, like the Tori Stafford case and the Elizabeth Wettlaufer case.

“As a police officer you’re involved in some of the most serious things in society,” Rektor told 980 CFPL. “When things go off the rails, there’s great satisfaction … bringing back safety and security for the citizens of any community. That’s been exciting, but it’s been thrilling to be able to help.”

Back in school, Rektor is attending Heritage College and Seminary in Cambridge. Following his retirement, Rektor told 980 CFPL that along with some relaxation, he will continue to serve the community in another capacity.

“Ministry work. Working in the hospitals, or congregational care for my church. Being able to care for people … in the greater community, just to be with them and support them. That’s really important to me.”

Rektor serves his last day with west region’s Ontario Provincial Police this Friday.