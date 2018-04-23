SIU probing death of 54-year-old man near Innerkip

The death of a 54-year-old man near Innerkip, Ont, early Monday morning is being probed by the province’s police watchdog.

In a statement, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said provincial police were called to the scene near Oxford Road 22 and Oxford Road 29, about five kilometres east of Innerkip, around 1 a.m. for a report of a man in distress.

When police arrived, they located a vehicle at the side of the road. Inside the vehicle was a man with a gunshot wound, the SIU said. The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem has been scheduled for Tuesday in London.

Few other details are known, and the agency said it had assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.