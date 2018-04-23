Canada
City of Regina Landfill switching to spring/summer hours

On April 29, the City of Regina Landfill will be officially open on Sundays and statutory holidays as it switches to its spring and summer hours schedule.

The dump will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The entry gates will be closed at 6:45 p.m. to allow vehicles to unload and exit the landfill by closing time.

The landfill accepts a range of different materials, including commercial and residential waste, soil materials, concrete, asphalt, and appliances.

The landfill fees range depending on what your items or materials are. Materials like asphalt, concrete, crushed granite and dirt are free to dump. However, items such as animal carcasses, asbestos and shingles have various fees.

According to the Clean Property Bylaw, if the garbage you are taking to the landfill is not properly secured and tarped, you could face a $50 fine.

You can view the complete list of fees and any other pertinent information here.

