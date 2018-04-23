Woman found dead, 2 men unconscious, in car on Kamloops road

A woman was found dead and two men were unresponsive inside a car in Kamloops early Monday morning.

Police say at 1:30 a.m. they were called about a car parked on Salish Road with the music playing loudly.

When officers arrived, it appeared no one was in the vehicle but when they got closer they saw the three people inside.

The two men were in medical distress but alive. The woman was dead.

All three people were transported to a local medical facility.

Police say there is no evidence of criminality and the case has been turned over to the B.C. Coroners Service.

The woman’s identity is not being released at this time.