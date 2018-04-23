Halifax Excel program registration shut down because of ‘privacy breach’

Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) has shut down registration for its Excel program due to a “privacy breach,” the organization tweeted Monday morning.

“The issue has been contained. We are currently investigating. Will share more info as it becomes known,” read part of the tweet from the organization, which was formally the Halifax Regional School Board.

According to the program’s website, early registration began at 8 a.m. on Monday for the 2018-2019 school year.

The program, which is available in 62 elementary schools, is described on the same website as “an option to parents who are seeking before and after school care for their elementary-aged children.”

Last Thursday, Nova Scotia Business Inc.’s website was shut down because evidence of unusual activity was found, the Crown corporation said.

Earlier in the month, Nova Scotia’s government said there was a breach of its access to information web portal.

Currently, there is nothing to suggestion those two matters are related to HRCE’s matter.

Spokesperson Doug Hadley said in an email to Global News he will release more information when it’s available.

“I do not have a timeline at this point,” he said.