April 23, 2018 8:33 am

Fire crews investigating fire at Linamar plant

By Anchor  CJOY
Matt Carty / CJOY News
The Guelph Fire Department is investigating a Sunday afternoon fire at a Linamar Gear plant in Guelph.

Fire officials say they responded to the blaze sometime around 4 p.m. Sunday at 32 Independence Pl., When firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered the fire had been contained to an oil quench press.

The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished by firefighters.

Guelph fire says there were no injuries.

There is still no word on a cause for the blaze or an estimate of damage.

The investigation continues.

