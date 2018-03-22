Cause of Guelph house fire under investigation

No injuries are being reported in a late night house fire in Guelph.

Crews responded to the house on Merion Street on Wednesday just after 11 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from the rear.

The fire department said they found light smoke coming from the home and the blaze was quickly brought under control and extinguished.

Damage was contained to the rear wall of the single-storey home, but the roof above it was cut open to prevent the fire from spreading.

Everyone inside was able to get out safely before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire, along with a damage estimate, is still under investigation.