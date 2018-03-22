Canada
March 22, 2018 10:11 am

Cause of Guelph house fire under investigation

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

The Guelph Fire Department is investigating a house fire in Guelph

File / Global News
A A

No injuries are being reported in a late night house fire in Guelph.

Crews responded to the house on Merion Street on Wednesday just after 11 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from the rear.

The fire department said they found light smoke coming from the home and the blaze was quickly brought under control and extinguished.

READ MORE: Guelph police dog helps bring down robbery suspect

Damage was contained to the rear wall of the single-storey home, but the roof above it was cut open to prevent the fire from spreading.

Everyone inside was able to get out safely before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire, along with a damage estimate, is still under investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph
guelph fire
guelph Fire Department
guelph house fire
House Fire
Merion Street
Merion Street Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News