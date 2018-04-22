Conservation group suggests year-round environmental action

Nature Conservancy Canada says people shouldn’t just focus on eco-friendly options on Earth Day, but every day of the year.

With millions around the world commemorating the day through action, Andrew Holland tells the Alberta Morning News there’s a lot people can do in their own backyards to do their part. Some examples include installing a bird feeder, planting a native tree or shrub and installing a rain barrel. He even suggests closing your blinds on a hot day to save money on air conditioning and electricity.

The NCC has been in Alberta since 1970 and has protected more than 114,000 hectares of native habitat, including the Upper North Saskatchewan River Basin near Edmonton, the Red Deer River, the Cypress Uplands and Waterton.

Holland adds that they’re always looking for volunteers to help preserve and clean conservation areas across the province, and it doesn’t have to be nearby.

“Some families, depending on where they’re vacationing or travelling, they take advantage of these opportunities to see spectacular views and vistas, or do other things on NCC properties.”

Holland says it’s critical to have volunteers provide a helping hand. He notes invasive plants can “outcompete” natural plants for sunlight and water, and can pose problems for the entire ecosystem.

You can find out more details on how to volunteer here.