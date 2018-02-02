Canada
February 2, 2018 5:19 pm
Updated: February 2, 2018 5:45 pm

Two vital wetlands now protected in Alberta and Saskatchewan

By Staff The Canadian Press

Two important wetlands have been protected in Alberta and Saskatchewan by the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nature Conservancy of Canada, Brent Calver,
The not-for-profit land conservation group says it has been gifted 593 hectares on the northwest shore of Gough Lake, about 125 kilometres east of Red Deer.

Known as the Ferrier property, it contains 104 hectares of wetlands and shoreline habitat that’s good for deer, small mammals, grassland birds, shorebirds and waterfowl.

In Saskatchewan, the Nature Conservancy has purchased 65 hectares just north of Good Spirit Provincial Park near Yorkton.

NCC Ferrier

The Ferrier property east of Red Deer.

Brent Calver/Nature Conservancy of Canada
NCC Ferrier

593 hectares of land east of Red Deer were gifted to the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

Brent Calver/Nature Conservancy of Canada
NCC Ferrier

The Ferrier property east of Red Deer was gifted to the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

Brent Calver/Nature Conservancy of Canada

The Spirit Creek property supports a number of waterfowl species, as well as other birds and wildlife.

The protections, which are supported by the provincial and federal governments, come on World Wetlands Day.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

