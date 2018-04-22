Global News wins three journalism prizes at eastern region’s RTDNA awards

Global News won three prizes at the 2017 eastern region Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awards Saturday night.

The RTDNA awards recognize excellence in television, radio and digital reporting.

Global New Brunswick

Global New Brunswick received the Dave Rogers award for short television feature.

Reporter Shelley Steeves told the story of Maxime Martin, of Saint-Louis-de-Kent, New Brunswick, being reunited with his cat Nounoune.

Martin, who is sick with an autoimmune disorder, rarely leaves his house and wasn’t able to get to the cat’s location – a large bridge support several stories off the ground.

WATCH: Real-life superhero comes to rescue of Saint-Louis-de-Kent cat

After three days, the cat had still not come down and no one was able to safely get to Nounoune’s location. However, rock climber Rehan Basson came to the cat’s rescue.

Martin was so thrilled he called the cat rescuer Spider-Man.

You know she’s a special kitty when she gets rescued by a superhero.

Global Halifax

WATCH: Liberals win consecutive majority governments

Global Halifax received a Gord Sinclair for its special live coverage of the 2017 Nova Scotia election.

Global’s decision desk coverage on election night, spearheaded by anchor Ron Kronstein, chief political correspondent David Akin and legislative reporter Marieke Walsh, took viewers through every region of the province as Stephen McNeil’s Liberals were elected to their second straight majority.

It was the first time since 1988 that a party has achieved back-to-back majorities in Nova Scotia.

READ MORE: The Halifax Explosion killed nearly 2,000 people. Here is where most of them lived

Global Halifax also won the region’s data storytelling award category for its coverage of the 100th anniversary of the Halifax Explosion.

A combination of interactive maps and data analysis allowed readers to see where the nearly 2,000 people who perished in the tragedy had died.

Global News was also named as a finalist for four other categories in the region.