RCMP investigating homicide in Thompson hotel parking lot

A man was found dead early Saturday morning outside a hotel in Thompson.

Around 1 a.m., RCMP were called to the Burntwood Hotel for a report of an injured male in the parking lot.

Officers arrived to find a 35-year-old man with serious injuries being transported to a local hospital where he died.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide and believe there are no concerns for public safety at this time.

RCMP Major Crimes Services and the Forensic Identification Section are assisting with the investigation.