RCMP investigating homicide in Thompson hotel parking lot
A man was found dead early Saturday morning outside a hotel in Thompson.
Around 1 a.m., RCMP were called to the Burntwood Hotel for a report of an injured male in the parking lot.
Officers arrived to find a 35-year-old man with serious injuries being transported to a local hospital where he died.
Police are investigating the death as a homicide and believe there are no concerns for public safety at this time.
RCMP Major Crimes Services and the Forensic Identification Section are assisting with the investigation.
