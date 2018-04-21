Lyft looking at potential launch in Calgary and Edmonton

Uber’s main rival in many markets is potentially coming to Calgary and Edmonton.

READ MORE: Uber drivers now allowed to pick up Edmonton International Airport travellers

Lyft has two jobs posted on the website Indeed.ca for positions that would deal with operations in both Calgary and Edmonton.

“We want to bring Lyft’s affordable, reliable rides to Alberta and are beginning the process of building a team in anticipation of an eventual launch. While both Calgary and Edmonton would be great fits for Lyft, we have no specific launch plans to share at this time,”

the company said in a statement to Global News.

READ MORE: Calgary city councillor calls for equality between taxi and ride-share drivers

The ride sharing company currently operates in two Canadian cities, Toronto and Ottawa, and dozens of U.S. cities.

WATCH BELOW: Taxi drivers claim City of Calgary is giving rideshare companies unfair advantage