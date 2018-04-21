Calgary’s high Friday was the warmest it’s been in 129 days

The city of Calgary hit a high temperature Friday of 13.4 C . That is the warmest it has been since December 10, 2017.

This winter and spring has been both unusually cold and snowy. Friday marked the first day this month where Calgary hit the average high temperature, which ranges from 8 C to 14 C.

The highs in April 2017 were considerably warmer than those in April 2018 so far. Between April 1, 2017 to April 20, 2017, 12 of 20 days had double-digit highs, and eight of those days stayed above freezing at night.

In 2018 there have only been 3 of 20 days with double-digit highs, every low temperature has been below 0 C, and eight of those days stayed below freezing for the whole 24-hour period.

To look at it another way, daytime highs stayed above freezing from March 13, 2017 to November 1, 2017.

There have been 14 days since March 12, 2018 to April 20, 2018 where the temperature did not make it above 0 C, at all.

Calgary is expecting warmer temperatures to round off the month, with daytime highs ranging from 9 C to 20 C. The last time it was that warm in Calgary was Oct. 2017.

