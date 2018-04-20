Foodie Friday: Easy citrus olive oil cake

Every week on Foodie Friday cookbook author and Gourmet Warehouse founder Caren McSherry joins CKNW’s Simi Sara with another recipe to wow your guests and up your game in the kitchen.

This cake is moist and intense with the flavours of citrus.

The steeped rinds, combined with the mild, almost fragrant aroma of the olive oil provide a texture and longevity to this cake that defies most others.

It is really worth a try.

Do not substitute the peppery Italian, Portuguese or Spanish oils.

It must be fruity and fragrant and more often than not, these oils, hail from Provence, rendering them such because of the soil and the weather.

What you need

2 medium navel oranges

2 medium lemons

1 Tbsp. Berry sugar

1 large navel orange, sliced into 8 thin slices

4 eggs

¾ cup sugar

1 cup unbleached all purpose flour

3 tsp baking powder

½ cup toasted ground hazelnuts

2/3 cup Puget Olive Oil

How to do it