Foodie Friday: Easy citrus olive oil cake
Every week on Foodie Friday cookbook author and Gourmet Warehouse founder Caren McSherry joins CKNW’s Simi Sara with another recipe to wow your guests and up your game in the kitchen.
This cake is moist and intense with the flavours of citrus.
The steeped rinds, combined with the mild, almost fragrant aroma of the olive oil provide a texture and longevity to this cake that defies most others.
It is really worth a try.
Do not substitute the peppery Italian, Portuguese or Spanish oils.
It must be fruity and fragrant and more often than not, these oils, hail from Provence, rendering them such because of the soil and the weather.
What you need
- 2 medium navel oranges
- 2 medium lemons
- 1 Tbsp. Berry sugar
- 1 large navel orange, sliced into 8 thin slices
- 4 eggs
- ¾ cup sugar
- 1 cup unbleached all purpose flour
- 3 tsp baking powder
- ½ cup toasted ground hazelnuts
- 2/3 cup Puget Olive Oil
How to do it
- Place the 2 oranges and lemons in a pot, cover with water and bring to a boil. Let the fruit boil for about 30 minutes, or until the fruit is soft. Drain and cool.
- Cut the fruits in half, scoop out the pulp and discard, keeping only the rind. Place the rind in the bowl of a food processor & puree. Set aside.
- Grease a nine inch springform pan, dust with the berry sugar, then lay the the thin slices of orange evenly on the base of the pan.
- Beat the eggs until they are light and foamy, slowly pour in the sugar and continue to beat until the mixture is thick and lemon coloured, about five minutes.
- Sift the flour and baking powder together, stir in the ground hazelnuts. Add the pureed rind to the egg mixture, then alternate the flour mixture with the oil in two additions.
- Pour the batter into the prepared orange lined pan and bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. Cool in pan.
- Invert on a serving plate and serve in wedges.
- Serves eight.
