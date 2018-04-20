Hamilton’s air quality is improving: provincial government report

A new report shows Hamilton’s air quality is getting better.

The Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change’s air quality report, which was released on Friday, shows significant decreases in smog-causing pollutants in Ontario’s air.

The report says in Hamilton, there were no smog days in 2016 and the city reported air quality in the low-risk category 84 per cent of the time.

Over the last 10 years, nitrogen dioxide concentrations have fallen 26 per cent, and carbon monoxide concentrations are down 80 per cent.

READ MORE: Hamilton pollution crawl invites residents to learn about air quality issues

The province says the air quality improvements are due in part to Ontario introducing new requirements for industry that led to reduced emissions, eliminating coal-fired power plants and establishing Drive Clean emissions testing.

The report shows annual averages of fine particulate matter that can cause breathing difficulty (such as aerosols, smoke, fumes, dust and pollen) are down 12 per cent province-wide, and air quality has improved significantly over the last 10 years.

The province says Hamilton is considered a priority for air zone management activities due to the city’s unique topography which impacts the dispersion of pollutants in the atmosphere in the Lower City, and the contribution of industrial and transportation pollution sources.