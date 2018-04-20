Man arrested after fight involving knife, alcohol in Chase, B.C.: police

One man was arrested following a fight in Chase, B.C., involving a machete-style knife.

RCMP were called to a home on the 8500-block of Holding Road near Adams Lake, B.C., just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A 50-year-old man was rushed to Royal Inland Hospital in an air-ambulance because of a severe cut on his hand. He required surgery.

Police said the suspect had fled the scene.

Police said the victim was involved in an altercation with a 44-year-old man from the Chase area. RCMP believe the two are casual acquaintances.

“During the altercation, the suspect brandished a large machete-style knife and struck the victim causing the injury,” Chase RCMP said in a news release.

The motive for the fight is unknown but police believe alcohol was a factor.

The suspect turned himself in the next day and was arrested.

He has since been released and promised to appear in Kamloops provincial court on June 4.

Chase RCMP are recommending charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and mischief.

