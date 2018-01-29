Pedestrian hit by train near Chase, B.C.

A pedestrian was hit by a CP train at a crossing in Chase, B.C., which is approximately two hours north of Kelowna.

RCMP said a 57-year-old man with mobility challenges was crossing the CP Railway tracks on Pine Street around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The man had not fully crossed the tracks when he was struck by a westbound train.

The man was taken to Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the collision, but before the arrival of emergency personnel, a motorist drove through the lighted barricades at the crossing, according to RCMP.

Police said the driver caused minor damage and are asking anyone with information to call the CP Police Service at 1-800-716-9132 or the Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221.