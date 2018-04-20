Pointe-Claire Old-Timers tournament hoping to raise $100,000

The players may no longer be moving quite as fast as they used to — but these old-timers still carry an NHL-like intensity to the annual Pointe-Claire Old-Timers Invitational Tournament.

This week marks the 49th edition of the fundraising event.

Dozens of charities and institutions to benefit from #PointeClaire Old Timer's Invitational Hockey Tournament. 49 years ago the original event raised $5,000. Today, it's more than $100,000. pic.twitter.com/froi76vjdZ — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) April 20, 2018

More than 80 teams with players from across North America and as far as Switzerland compete in the week-long tourney.

Collectively, they raise about $100,000 for local charities, school, hospitals and more.

“I think it’s amazing how much money this tournament raises for charity every year. And it makes you feel even better being here,” Ray Binz, a player from Switzerland told Global News prior to lacing up Friday.

The tournament, which began in 1966, originally raised $5,000. How times have changed.

“Now they’re giving away an average of $100,000 a year. And next year for the 50th anniversary of the tournament, they should hit the $2 million mark,” Jack Beaumont, a coach and former Pointe-Claire councillor, told Global News at the Bob Birnie Arena.

#PointeClaire old timers hockey tournament celebrating 49th year. Week long event hoping to raise $100,000 for #Montreal and #WestIsland charities. pic.twitter.com/vbTxHod8IF — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) April 20, 2018

Organizing an event of this magnitude takes months of planning and a team of volunteers.

Shawn Lemaire is one of the co-chairs.

“It’s great to see that your fellow players and your league members that are all here to help and give back to the community. That’s what I enjoy,” he told Global News.

More than 80 teams from Canada, U.S. & Switzerland with players aged 35 to >80 competing in 49th annual #PointeClaire old timers tournament. Fund raising event wraps Sunday. pic.twitter.com/hSln83bQpT Story continues below — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) April 20, 2018

100 per cent of the money raised goes to the charities — the guys on ice are thrilled to be part of an event that gives back to the local community.

“This is probably the largest old-timers tournament that I’ve ever been to. You know so many teams, so many different age brackets. So it really is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to keep skating up, even up into their 70s,” Damon Jordan, from Brunswick, Maine, told Global News.

Players start at 35 and continue well into their 80s.

“I did hear some guy the other day, while I was working, say a line I never thought I would hear: ‘That 75 is getting too fast for me,'” Rod Matheson, a player from Pointe-Claire said.

The tournament runs through this weekend and is open to the public at the Bob Birnie Arena in Pointe-Claire.