Halifax 2018 cruise ship season kicks off this weekend

Halifax’s 2018 cruise ship season is set to kick off this Sunday at noon as a Norwegian cruise vessel arrives at Pier 23.
MS Fram, a cruise vessel operated by Norwegian company Hurtigruten, will be the first vessel to make its way to Halifax.
It’s set to be another record-breaking year for the Port of Halifax, as roughly 200 vessels are scheduled to make a stop in Nova Scotia’s capital and bring approximately 300,000 cruise guests to Halifax.
The Queen Mary 2 is set to arrive in October and 10 vessels are set to make their first visit to the port.
According to the port, Oct. 9 is set to be the busiest passenger day as over 11,000 tourists from five separate vessels are expected to be in town.
