Port of Halifax breaks cargo container volume record in 2017

The Port of Halifax is marking a record-setting year for shipping container volume.

According to the port, 2017 saw 559,424 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) of containerized cargo volume. That’s up 16 per cent over 2016 and the highest volume the port has handled in a single year.

The previous record was 550,462 TEU, which was set in 2005.

“This past year also saw the arrival of Ultra container vessels over 10,000 TEU to our port. All of this combined provides a very strong foundation on which to build, and we are looking forward to our continued work together in the year ahead,” said Halifax Port Authority president and CEO, Karen Oldfield, in a statement.

Cruise ship numbers into the Port of Halifax are also up. The port reported 173 vessel calls in 2017, which is an increase of 27 per cent year-over-year.

A total of 292,722 cruise ship passengers came into the city during the year.