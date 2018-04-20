Port Hope police warn of man posing as driveway paving company representative

Port Hope police are warning the public after they say a man posing as a driveway paving company representative robbed a resident.

On Thursday, a man visited a Walnut Street home where he spoke with a senior about resurfacing her driveway.

“The homeowner disagreed but the man was pushy and offered to leave his information asking for a pen and paper,” police said.

Police say when the woman went to retrieve some paper, she heard a screen door open. The man jotted down information and then left. Shortly after, the homeowner discovered her purse was missing.

The woman later in the day received a phone call to say a chequebook belonging to her was found in Grafton, about 30 kilometres east of Port Hope.

Police say the suspect is Caucasian with a short slim build, 50 to 60 years old and was wearing a grey toque.

He was also driving a smaller white pickup truck with no decals. He was purported to be working for “Pete Paving.”

“The number written was contacted but was out of service and the company name appears to be fictitious,” police said.

Police are advising residents to be cautious of door-to-door canvassing and not to let people into their homes.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Port Hope police or Crime Stoppers.