Canada-wide warrant issued for Cole Harbour shooting suspect after retrial ordered

The RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a Nova Scotia man wanted in relation to an upcoming attempted murder trial.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Markel Jason Downey, 22, from Cole Harbour.

Downey was originally tried and acquitted in February 2017 on 28 charges, including three counts of attempted murder, that stemmed from a 2014 shooting in Cole Harbour.

The Crown appealed the acquittal and a new trial for 21 of the charges was ordered this week. RCMP say members of their General Investigation Section of the Criminal Investigation Division are “actively looking” for Downey.

It was alleged that Downey and three others broke into a home on Arklow Drive on Nov. 30, 2014.

Three people were shot, including Ashley MacLean Kearse, who was left paralyzed from the chest down and confined to a wheelchair.

During Downey’s trial in 2017, Kearse testified that four masked intruders broke into the home and shot her and two friends.

On April 18, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ruled that the trial judge erred in law by “applying the wrong legal test to his analysis of the identification of evidence.”

The decision goes on to say the trial judge “ignored highly relevant evidence” and considered “irrelevant evidence” in his reasoning.

Prior to his arrest, Downey was a championship boxer, often going by the name “Baby Jason.”

The RCMP say anyone who recognizes Downey should not approach him but contact police immediately by calling 911.