Calling all buskers: applications open for spots at The Forks

If you’re hoping to secure one of The Forks’ coveted Busk Passes, you’d be in good company.

Justin Bieber used to perform at the tourist hotspot (before becoming an international star), as have local acts like The Treble and Dust Rhinos.

Now, The Forks and Manitoba Music are teaming up to encourage a fresh crop of buskers to apply for the 2018/2019 season.

“The Forks has always been a place for performers, for entertainers to interact with visitors and have the chance to make their visit extra special,” Paul Jordan, CEO of The Forks, said in a statement.

“This partnership with Manitoba Music is exciting because they are the expert eye for local talent, and we want to offer up our Busk Stops as stages for those looking to perform.”

Buskers have been a mainstay at The Forks since 1992, and are an essential part of the visitor experience, whether they’re singers, drummers or magicians.

“Manitoba Music is a proud partner of The Forks’ Busker Program this year,” Sean McManus, Executive Director of Manitoba Music, said.

“As the local music industry association, Manitoba Music represents over 800 members in all facets of the music industry, and is dedicated to fostering the music community and promoting Manitoba’s musical talent at home and abroad.”

Would-be buskers can apply online with a video of their performance to secure one of the coveted Busk Passes until May 7.