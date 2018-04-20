Montreal commuter trains will run despite possible CP Rail strike

Montreal’s commuter train network (RTM) will continue to run throughout the weekend despite possible strike action by Canadian Pacific Railway employees.

Three of the network’s lines operate on tracks owned by CP, but the transit agency assures the Candiac, St-Jérôme and Vaudreuil-Hudson lines will hit the rails.

This comes after unions representing conductors, locomotive engineers, and signal maintainers threatened to go on strike starting just after midnight Saturday.

A spokesperson for the RTM was worried that a work stoppage could bring the entire CP network across Canada to a screeching halt.

In a statement Thursday, the transit agency applauded CP Rail’s decision to maintain regular servicing of their electrical equipment. Despite this, technical problems could always arise and may take longer than usual to correct.

The RTM will keep commuters informed via their website should any delays or cancellations arise.