LISTEN: Want to catch cybercriminals? These are the skills you’ll need

With ever-advancing technologies and artificial intelligence creeping into the workforce, job security for current and future generations has never been more worrying. CKNW’s Future of Work series focuses on how British Columbia’s job market is going to evolve and how to help workers get the best possible employment opportunities in the future.

Technology today is evolving at an ever faster rate. And as the tools evolve, so do the criminals.

Modern police work has evolved with it; entire units have been dedicated to fighting cybercrime.

In this instalment of CKNW’s Future of Work series, Jon McComb speaks with Sgt. Duane van Beek from the Vancouver Police Department’s (VPD) Financial Crime Unit.

Van Beek explains the problems with even defining cybercrime, which is an ever changing enemy that continues to find new targets every day.

He also discusses the necessary computer science skills a would-be cybersleuth will need — along with the expectation to prepare for a lifetime of training and re-training to stay on top of the tools, and ahead of the criminals.

