LISTEN: How realistic is a B.C. clean tech jobs boom?

With ever-advancing technologies and artificial intelligence creeping into the workforce, job security for current and future generations has never been more worrying. CKNW’s Future of Work Series focuses on how British Columbia’s job market is going to evolve and how to help workers get the best possible employment opportunities in the future.

Much of the current debate around the future of pipelines in Canada has focused on their role in creating good jobs and a hot economy.

But not everyone believes the fossil fuel industry will be the economic engine it is in the future. What role can clean energy and its associated industries play in keeping British Columbians employed in the long run?

On Monday, Merran Smith with Clean Energy Canada joined CKNW’s Jon McComb to talk about the opportunities in growing clean technology in the province.

Smith argues that the cost of producing solar and wind power is plummeting, making investments in renewable power more attractive than ever. And she says with seven countries already planning to ban combustion engines in vehicles, there is a looming business opportunity in catering to those markets.

Smith also argues that there could be a jobs boom in the coming years even for B.C. workers not specifically employed in clean energy fields. With the need to retrofit buildings for energy efficiency, carpenters, electricians and other trades could also see new opportunities.

LISTEN: Could B.C. see a clean tech jobs boom?