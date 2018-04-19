Someone ‘locked’ parishioners inside an East Vancouver church, and police don’t know why

Vancouver police are appealing to the public after an unusual incident at an East Vancouver church earlier this month.

It happened around 7 p.m. on April 5.

According to police, parishioners were holding prayers and meetings at the Vancouver Standard Holiness Church on E 22nd Avenue when they heard a noise at one of their doors.

READ MORE: For $12M, you can own St. Mark’s Anglican Church in Vancouver’s Kitsilano area

No one thought anything of it, but when parishioners got up to leave, they realized they weren’t able to open the front doors.

It turned out that someone had “secured” the door from the outside, Vancouver police Sgt. Jason Robillard said.

Robillard wouldn’t say how the doors were secured, whether it was by a lock, glue or some other mechanism.

The people inside were able to leave through the building’s side doors.

“The motive for this incident remains unknown,” said Robillard.

READ MORE: Suspected grad pranks create chaos at Burnaby high school

“We’re looking at all possibilities right now, that’s the other thing we’re asking. If there’s anybody out there who recognizes this incident occurring at another church or another building in the area to please come forward.”

Robillard added the incident happened in broad daylight, and that police believe there may have been witnesses.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.