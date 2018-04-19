Locals plan for ‘420 Show 2018’ in Moose Jaw’s Crescent Park on April 20

A 420 event planned for Moose Jaw has captured the attention of city officials after three local organizers released details that it will be taking place in the city’s Crescent Park.

The event planned for Moose Jaw, 420 Show 2018, is one of the many similar events taking place around the world on April 20 to protest cannabis laws and celebrate pot.

According to a Facebook page for the event, Pierre Joseph Richard, Jon Lohman and Shaun Drake are the organizers of the “park party,” which is set to take place in Moose Jaw’s Crescent Park on Friday at 12 p.m.

According to the Facebook page, 61 people plan to be in attendance at the event, which is said to include a variety of musical performances, public speakers, vendors and prizes all day long, in addition to raffle draws and stage giveaways.

Details from the Facebook page also show local artists such as Doc i-roc, Don’t Call me Steven, Beat Master Francis Drake, Loman, Pie in the Sky, Preacher, Techtonix and Daynen Billy are scheduled to perform. You can view the full music schedule through the group’s Facebook page.

The city of Moose Jaw says that even though it is mentioned on the poster, the party is not a city-sanctioned event.

The city is reminding everyone that Crescent Park is a public space. While individuals are welcome to gather there, however, no city resources have been allocated to the organizers.