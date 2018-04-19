The suspect was fast, but the Chilliwack Mountie was faster

Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, Chilliwack RCMP arrived to the 44000-block of Progress Way after reports of a prowler inside a fenced compound.

At the scene, a general duty officer spotted a man leaving the property through a hole in the security fence.

The suspect sprinted away from the police, only to be quickly caught and taken into custody by the officer.

READ MORE: This was a theft suspect’s face when a Chilliwack bait car caught him on camera

Evidence linking the suspect to theft was seized during the arrest.

“The immediate response of police resources and fleet-footed [general duty] officer played a significant role in the arrest of the suspect,” says Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for UFVRD.

David Stephen Wilgosh, 44, is charged with break and enter and committing theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, and possession of break-in instruments. Wilgosh remains in custody pending a court date in late April.