The suspect was fast, but the Chilliwack Mountie was faster
Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, Chilliwack RCMP arrived to the 44000-block of Progress Way after reports of a prowler inside a fenced compound.
At the scene, a general duty officer spotted a man leaving the property through a hole in the security fence.
The suspect sprinted away from the police, only to be quickly caught and taken into custody by the officer.
Evidence linking the suspect to theft was seized during the arrest.
“The immediate response of police resources and fleet-footed [general duty] officer played a significant role in the arrest of the suspect,” says Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for UFVRD.
David Stephen Wilgosh, 44, is charged with break and enter and committing theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, and possession of break-in instruments. Wilgosh remains in custody pending a court date in late April.
