St. Thomas police arrest suspect in ram-and-run case
A 51-year-old woman who was wanted on a warrant for dangerous driving after allegedly ramming a police cruiser in St. Thomas has been arrested.
Investigators say the original incident happened on Saturday, April 7 when an officer tried to pull a suspect over during a traffic stop.
The suspect allegedly rammed the cruiser causing a little less than $1,000 in damage before fleeing the scene.
Then around 8 p.m. on April 16, officers say they spotted the woman driving, pulled her over and took her into custody on Woodworth Avenue.
Police say the woman was released on a promise to appear in court.
— With files from Jacquelyn LeBel
