St. Thomas police arrest suspect in ram-and-run case

A 51-year-old woman who was wanted on a warrant for dangerous driving after allegedly ramming a police cruiser in St. Thomas has been arrested.

Investigators say the original incident happened on Saturday, April 7 when an officer tried to pull a suspect over during a traffic stop.

The suspect allegedly rammed the cruiser causing a little less than $1,000 in damage before fleeing the scene.

Then around 8 p.m. on April 16, officers say they spotted the woman driving, pulled her over and took her into custody on Woodworth Avenue.

Police say the woman was released on a promise to appear in court.

— With files from Jacquelyn LeBel