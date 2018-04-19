Crime
April 19, 2018 12:34 pm

St. Thomas police arrest suspect in ram-and-run case

By Reporter  980 CFPL

St. Thomas police say they've charged a 51-year-old woman who was wanted on a count of dangerous driving after an officer's cruiser was rammed earlier this month.

@STPSmedia/Twitter
A A

A 51-year-old woman who was wanted on a warrant for dangerous driving after allegedly ramming a police cruiser in St. Thomas has been arrested.

Investigators say the original incident happened on Saturday, April 7 when an officer tried to pull a suspect over during a traffic stop.

The suspect allegedly rammed the cruiser causing a little less than $1,000 in damage before fleeing the scene.

RELATED: St. Thomas officer kicked, shoeless suspect charged with assault

Then around 8 p.m. on April 16, officers say they spotted the woman driving, pulled her over and took her into custody on Woodworth Avenue.

Police say the woman was released on a promise to appear in court.

— With files from Jacquelyn LeBel

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Damages
Hit and Run
Police
rammed
St. Thomas
St. Thomas Police
Woodworth Avenue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News