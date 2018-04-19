TTC subway riders serenaded with ‘Despacito’ by accordion player

The commute on Toronto’s subway could be more melodic than usual although maybe not with a song that’s globally loved — or loathed, depending on how you feel about the song that is the most-viewed video on YouTube.

An accordion-playing man is filling subway cars with the tune Despacito.

Complete with accordion, Tim Hortons cup and satchel, this man is either making days or dimming them.

READ MORE: TTC calls person caught on video riding back of moving bus ‘stupid,’ ‘reckless’

TTC Spokesperson, Stuart Green, told Global News they haven’t had any formal complaints but customer comfort is paramount.

“We know the unwanted exposure to music whether or not they like this particular song is something that definitely, definitely gets under people’s skin so we do have to be mindful of providing an atmosphere where people are riding in relative comfort and peace.”

Green said they haven’t had any reports of busking and that “busking or asking for money is clearly against TTC rules.”

READ MORE: Global News named content provider for TTC screens by PATTISON Onestop

Green doesn’t want riders or musicians to think music isn’t welcome underground, however.

“We’ve got a program that people apply to, which by the way is open right now to apply to at undergroundsounds.ca and that’s how you legally play music on the TTC.”

Through the program, musicians are allowed to play in designated TTC musician spots.

A possibly interesting twist — riders don’t know if there are one or two accordion players.

Both, however, allegedly play Despacito.

I swear to god @TTChelps I’m getting a little tired of this Despacito accordion player riding the subway. Nothing fails to sour me faster. #TTC — Jack (@JackCox) April 17, 2018

Hey TTC, what’s the point of suicide prevention posters if a busker with an accordion can just get on a subway and play Despacito on a loop for four stops? — Connor Thompson (@cpethompson) April 11, 2018