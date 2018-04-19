Kelowna looks to connect Rutland neighbourhood with rail trail

The City of Kelowna is looking to connect more of its active transportation network to the nearly completed rail trail.

Public input is being sought on a solution to get Rutland residents over Highway 97 and Mill Creek to the corridor.

Routing options and concept designs were on display Wednesday night at Heritage Christian School.

Options to connect the Houghton Road Actice Transportation Corridor include a tunnel, pedestrian overpass, adding a new pedestrian crossing at Highway 97 or upgrading existing lights to assist travel to the rail trail.

The four proposals cost between $2 and $8 million.

Further consultation with residents is planned and input can be made to the City at its website.

Construction on one of the four options is expected to begin in 2020.