LISTEN: What does the future look like for B.C.’s energy sector?

With ever-advancing technologies and artificial intelligence creeping into the workforce, job security for current and future generations has never been more worrying. CKNW’s Future of Work Series focuses on how British Columbia’s job market is going to evolve and how to help workers get the best possible employment opportunities in the future.

This week, president of the BC LNG Alliance David Keane, and director of human resources at Fortis BC Andrea Cadogan, join CKNW to discuss what the future of B.C.’s energy sector will look like and what opportunities may arise from that evolvement.

In March, the province announced it would be providing a PST exemption on construction costs of any LNG facility. Which the government projected would be a $6 billion rebate for LNG Canada, compared to the framework designed by the previous provincial government.

So following the announcement, how does this impact future employment opportunities in B.C.’s energy sector?

LISTEN: What will the energy sector look like in B.C.?



Cadogan thinks the future of work is in natural gas. And even though a lot of the jobs require technical training, she said when they find the right person for the job, they will train them in-house.

Cadogan said they look for a variety of attributes in future employees, but particularly, people who are able to adapt to new technology, as the industry continues to evolve.

LISTEN: Careers within the evolving energy sector

