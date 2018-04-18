Future of Work 2018

More
Tech
April 18, 2018 11:13 pm

LISTEN: What does the future look like for B.C.’s energy sector?

By CKNW

This week's Future of Work looks at the future of the energy sector in B.C.

LNG Canada
A A

With ever-advancing technologies and artificial intelligence creeping into the workforce, job security for current and future generations has never been more worrying. CKNW’s Future of Work Series focuses on how British Columbia’s job market is going to evolve and how to help workers get the best possible employment opportunities in the future.

Story continues below

This week, president of the BC LNG Alliance David Keane, and director of human resources at Fortis BC Andrea Cadogan, join CKNW to discuss what the future of B.C.’s energy sector will look like and what opportunities may arise from that evolvement.

In March, the province announced it would be providing a PST exemption on construction costs of any LNG facility. Which the government projected would be a $6 billion rebate for LNG Canada, compared to the framework designed by the previous provincial government.

So following the announcement, how does this impact future employment opportunities in B.C.’s energy sector?

LISTEN: What will the energy sector look like in B.C.?

Cadogan thinks the future of work is in natural gas. And even though a lot of the jobs require technical training, she said when they find the right person for the job, they will train them in-house.

Cadogan said they look for a variety of attributes in future employees, but particularly, people who are able to adapt to new technology, as the industry continues to evolve.

LISTEN: Careers within the evolving energy sector

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC energy sector
BC LNG
Energy Sector
Fortis BC
Future Of Work
Future of Work 2018
LNG
LNG PST exemption

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News