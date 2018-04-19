Scott Thompson: Does Hamilton mountain need a gift for city to get LRT?

With the Hamilton Bulldogs in the throws of the playoffs is there a better time to talk about a new arena for Hamilton?

After the stadium debacle and the ongoing saga of just trying to get an LRT built, it’s amazing anyone is up for the discussion.

However, being an eternal optimist and city building supporter, I’m all in.

Oddly enough, before we have even asked if anyone wants a new arena (other than the team), we are already having discussions about its location.

How bizarre is that?

Remember, that was the sticking point that turned the stadium opportunity into a circus sideshow.

This started with Mayor Fred Eisenberger suggesting alternative developments within shopping mall space involving residential, and commercial as well as retail opportunities. It is a progressive idea being implemented all over North America.

Coun. Donna Skelly chimed in saying, why not build a new arena for the Bulldogs at Limeridge Mall?

Being successful, I’m not sure Limeridge Mall fits the model experts are speaking of when supporting such ideas. Usually, it’s malls looking to be re-purposed.

That being said, it certainly gives us a preview of what kind of discussions we will have, if it is ever an option.

But considering the council theatrics we have seen with past and current projects, can we be surprised?

Or maybe the mountain needs a gift, before the lower city gets LRT?

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.