1 dead, 3 injured in rollover crash near Grassy Lake, Alta.

Taber RCMP are investigating a deadly crash that shut down a southern Alberta highway for hours on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover on Highway 513 at a rural intersection south of Grassy Lake at around 3:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Serious collision in southern Alberta sends two to hospital

Mounties said the woman driving the vehicle died at the scene, two passengers were taken to hospital by ground ambulance, and the third passenger was taken by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital in Calgary.

READ MORE: 6 injured, 3 seriously after southern Alberta crash

Investigators said the cause of the rollover had not yet been determined, but said the roads were bare and dry at the time.

In a news release sent shortly after 6 p.m., RCMP estimated the highway would be closed in both directions between Range Road 135 and Range Road 140 for five more hours.