More problems for main branch of the Kingston Public Library

The multi-million dollar renovation of the downtown Kingston library branch may have run into another snag. The renovations of the central library on Johnson Street were meant to originally be done in spring, but in February delays had pushed the opening date to some time in the summer.

A reliable source, who we are choosing not to name, told CKWS there are wiring issues with the ongoing renovation which might further delay the project. Project manager Rob Crothers says that isn’t the case, but dealing with a 40-year-old building has its challenges.

“We’re reusing the structure, we’re reusing the site,” said Crothers. He added that because they are working with an older building, there have been some surprises during the build.

According to the source, after the electrical was completed, contractors were told by project leaders the electrical had to be torn out and redone because new wiring would not allow for adequate lighting in the library.

Patricia Enright is the chief librarian and CEO of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library. She is not anticipating any further delays.

“We are looking at a summer opening now, hopefully in August and kind of a grand opening celebration in September.”

While the almost $14-million renovation won’t open on time, it is on budget according to Crothers, but he says any more delays could change that.