Behind the scenes with Cirque du Soleil in Penticton

On Wednesday night the South Okanagan Events Centre will be transformed into a mystical and surreal world.

Cirque du Soleil is in Penticton for eight performances over the next five days.

Acrobats and skaters explore the artistic limits of the ice for the first time in the company’s 33-year history.

“Some had to re-learn how to do their acrobatic skills like swinging trapeze or juggling with their skates on and skate at the same time,” publicist Julie Desmarais said.

The performance is called “Crystal.”

Cirque behind the scenes pic.twitter.com/JFCU3T4lwr — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) April 18, 2018

It is the story of a misfit dreamer who plunges through a frozen pond and dives into a world of her own imagination.

During today’s rehearsals, Desmarais said it’s a tale of self-discovery and empowerment.

“She meets her alter-ego and together they push Crystal to a new journey where she discovers who she is,” she said.

Forty artists from around the world claim their new frozen playground with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity.

“You need a lot of different things I would say, especially for this show, because we’re tackling something Cirque has never done before,” performer Shawn Sawyer said.

But there’s also stars behind on the scenes.

One of whom hails from Vernon.

Stage manager Marisa Vest has been on the road with the company for the past eight years.

She said it’s a dream job.

“It combines all of the things that I love. It’s never the same. I get to problem solve all day in fast-paced situations, I get to call a really beautiful show and I get to work directly with the artists,” Vest said.

The audience will no doubt clamor at the entrancing and immersive experience of the adrenaline-packed show.

Tickets are almost sold out but there’s still some available online.