Watford man faces child porn, sex assault charges involving Sarnia youth: police

A Watford man is facing a number of charges following an investigation involving a female student from Sarnia.

Members of the Sarnia Police Service Youth Bureau began the investigation on April 12, police said.

Through the course of the investigation, police learned a youth had met a 34-year-old man who started a relationship with her, police said.

They say the man would provide the youth with marijuana and other rewards such as alcohol and cash in exchange for sexual acts.

The man would contact the youth to meet him at certain locations via text messages where the alleged sexual encounters and exchange of rewards would happen, police said.

Officers say they arrested the accused, William David Carter, on April 13.

Carter is facing 12 charges including production of child pornography, sexual assault and luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunications.

Police say Carter is still in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any further information pertaining to Carter in this matter or any other, they are asked to contact Det. Jim McCabe at 519-34408861, extension 6167 or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.