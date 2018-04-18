B.C. man wanted by New Hazelton RCMP

The New Hazelton RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a dangerous man.

Lane Steven Peepchuk is wanted for forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, robbery, uttering threats, and three counts of breach of an undertaking.

Peepchuk is described as a First Nations man, 6ft tall, 221 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

READ MORE: 25-year-old man arrested in connection with New Hazelton-area homicide

On April 9, New Hazelton RCMP searched Peepchuk’s house after reports of forcible confinement. Police seized multiple firearms during the search and later discovered that Peepchuk also stole the victim’s car. The vehicle is a 2013, four door Honda Accord, with a British Columbia license plate FK1 70B.

Peepchuk travels to the Prince George and Surrey areas and is possibly armed, and should be considered dangerous.

If spotted, police advise the public not to approach him, but to call the New Hazelton RCMP at 250-842-5244.