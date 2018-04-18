Sports
April 18, 2018 1:39 pm
Updated: April 18, 2018 1:40 pm

Jose Bautista signs minor league contract with Atlanta Braves

Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista, left, and pitcher Roberto Osuna, right, celebrate at the end of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, June 25, 2017.

Former Blue Jays star slugger Jose Bautista has signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves, the team said on Wednesday.

Bautista, who spent 10 seasons in Toronto, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Braves organization.

The team tweeted that Bautista has already reported to its spring training complex, and will play third base.

Bautista, 36, finished the 2017 season with a .203 batting average, 23 home runs and 65 runs batted in.

In October, the Jays revealed Bautista wouldn’t be returning for 2018, though his 2017 contract included a mutual option for the following season.

