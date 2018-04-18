Jose Bautista signs minor league contract with Atlanta Braves

Former Blue Jays star slugger Jose Bautista has signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves, the team said on Wednesday.

Bautista, who spent 10 seasons in Toronto, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Braves organization.

The team tweeted that Bautista has already reported to its spring training complex, and will play third base.

Bautista, 36, finished the 2017 season with a .203 batting average, 23 home runs and 65 runs batted in.

In October, the Jays revealed Bautista wouldn’t be returning for 2018, though his 2017 contract included a mutual option for the following season.