Driver who crashed into 2 cars, guardrail on Lions Gate Bridge was impaired: police
West Vancouver Police say impaired driving charges are pending after a three-vehicle crash that closed the Stanley Park Causeway for several hours early Wednesday morning.
Police say shortly after midnight an officer monitoring the Lions Gate bridge spotted a vehicle speeding southbound over the span, but did not pursue.
Moments later, the vehicle collided with a pair of other southbound cars, then crashed into the guardrail separating the bridge from the pedestrian and cycle path.
The driver fled but was found a short distance away and apprehended by Vancouver police officers on the south side of the bridge.
Two passengers in the vehicle suffered minor injuries, and those in the other two cars weren’t hurt.
A 20-year-old Delta man was handed a 24-hour roadside driving prohibition and a 90-day administrative driving prohibition, and has been released on a promise to appear in court.
He’s due back in North Vancouver Provincial Court July 11.
