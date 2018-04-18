Man dies in hospital after 2-alarm fire at East York apartment building

A man in his 70s has died of his injuries in hospital following a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in east-end Toronto.

Toronto Fire Services said they responded to a call around 3:35 a.m. Wednesday at 145 Strathmore Boulevard near Danforth Avenue and Greenwood Avenue in East York.

Authorities said the fire was located at a unit on the 13th floor. Fire officials said a man was rescued and brought down by elevator.

The victim was taken to hospital where he later died. The fire was knocked down around 3:56 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.