Kelowna tree sculpture on the move

It was once a majestic and massive Cottonwood tree. In 1997, it was one of more than 70 that were tumbled in Kelowna’s City Park during a violent summer windstorm.

After being adopted by a local artist, it became a storied sculpture that was placed in Kelowna’s Towne Centre Mall where it sat for nearly 20 years until Tuesday.

“It’s been a fixture in the community for years now,” Keenan Fisher, VP of Tommy Gun’s Corporate Holdings, said as he supervised the sculpture’s removal. “We’re redeveloping the mall and creating a brand new environment for the area.”

Artist Clifford Pettman began ‘The Old Tree’ sculpture, but it was finished by Perry Freeman and his partner, who are its owners.

“It took two years to carve,” Freeman said.

Freeman said they’re looking for a new home for the sculpture, preferably in downtown Kelowna.

“We’re doing our best to do the right thing for it,” he told Global News.

Pettman passed away just five weeks ago from a heart attack.

The Métis artist carved many works that have been purchased by buyers around the world.