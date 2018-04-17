Cleanup continues across Peterborough after spring ice storm

The ice storm that rained down on Southern Ontario wreaked havoc on roadways across the region, then the ice formation and high winds led to widespread power outages and downed trees across the city and county.

READ MORE: Thousands remain without power in southern Ontario after weekend ice storm

Peterborough Utilities Services have already completed its cleanup and maintenance, in all, there were fewer than 1,000 customers across the city affected by power failure from the storm.

“We dodged a bit of a bullet,” said Peterborough Utilities VP of corporate and customer services David Whitehouse. “I believe we had about 31 incidents where we had mostly branches on the lines and the power outages were for a duration of no more than a couple of hours while we cleaned up the lines.”

What a start to a Monday morning! Thank you to our customers for your patience as we work through these power outages today. -SL #icestorm2018 #teamwork pic.twitter.com/Vtk2pSQApK Story continues below — ptbo_utilities (@ptbo_utilities) April 16, 2018

Downed trees and branches were also keeping arborists like Dave Hyland busy. He spent most of the day Tuesday cleaning up after the storm.

It’s normal for small twigs and branches to snap under the icy and windy conditions, Hyland says, but if larger branches have come down, then you may have a rotten tree and you might want to have it assessed or cut down.

READ MORE: Spring ice storm leaves over 100,000 without power across Southern Ontario

“Any trees that have some rot in them or are poorly attached are concerns, it’s really all the marginal trees that are suffering,” said Hyland. “The locust trees and the silver maples, they typically don’t do really well during the ice damage.”

So sad to see this tree go this morning. Moved here 20 years ago and there were 6 trees at the water. I am now down to 1 1/2. pic.twitter.com/1CQzFmos55 — Anne Marie Arnold (@AnneMArnold) April 16, 2018

If large branches have come down, anywhere from six to eight inches in diameter are cause for concern, he says, and anyone questioning the integrity of a tree you should reach out to an arborist.

For many across the city, the cleanup continues but it appears the wintry blast is over and more seasonal and spring-like weather is expected later this week.