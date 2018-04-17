N.S. man facing drug trafficking charges after marijuana dispensary raid in Chester

A 47-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing drug trafficking charges after RCMP raided a marijuana dispensary in Chester, N.S.

Police say they searched Cannabis For Life, a business on Highway 3, at around 5 p.m. on Monday.

They were assisted by the Street Crime Enforcement Unit and the General Investigation Section.

READ: Halifax marijuana dispensary robbery investigation leads to drug search, trafficking charges

According to RCMP, Cannabis for Life was “operating illegally as a (marijuana) storefront” and officers seized cannabis, cannabis derivatives, cash and “paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking” during the raid.

“Our members became aware of criminal activity that was occurring at this storefront and started an investigation,” said Lunenburg District RCMP commander, Staff Sgt. Steve MacQueen, in a news release.

“As the investigation unfolded, members confirmed that drug trafficking was occurring at the location. They obtained a warrant and searched the business last night.”

The man arrested is from Chester Basin, and is facing three charges of trafficking a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

READ: Suspected Halifax dispensary being investigated by municipality

He is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on May 30.

WATCH: Illegal marijuana dispensary complaint in Halifax

RCMP go on to point out that marijuana storefronts are illegal under the current legislation.