Stratford man arrested in connection with sexual offences related to children
A 62-year-old man from Stratford has been arrested and charged with sexual offences related to children, police say.
Few details are available as the case is under a court-imposed ban to protect the identity of the children involved and to also protect the integrity of the ongoing case, officers said.
Due to the sensitivity of the investigation, they say no further information will be released.
