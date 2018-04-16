Seven Oaks School Division invites registrations for Filipino program

A school division in northwest Winnipeg is now accepting applications for a bilingual program being considered for the 2018/19 school year.

The Seven Oaks school board office shared details about the program Monday.

It said they are considering setting up a Filipino bilingual program for early grades next year if enough students register.

According to the program information, the the language instruction will include 50 per cent English and 50 per cent Filipino, with the heritage language being the focus of social studies, arts, music and physical education.

Students do not have to be able to speak Filipino to sign up, nor do they need to be from a Filipino family.

The program will be “an additional asset for them as they gain Filipino language competence that can be applied in social and cultural situations with others”.

The school division is expected to decide in May whether or not they will offer the program, depending on the number of applicants.

The schools at which the language will be taught will also be dependent upon registration — busing would be offered at no charge from within the division, as well as from area daycares.

