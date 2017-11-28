Kindergarten class time could see some changes in one Winnipeg school division

Seven Oaks School Division currently runs a half day kindergarten program, but is looking at modelling an idea from rural Manitoba.

The current program has kids in class every day, for two and a half hours in either the morning or afternoon.

But, the division is looking at a new method that it would like to adopt from rural Manitoba.

Superintendent of the Seven Oaks School Division, Brian O’Leary, said the division is hosting consultation meetings to assess how parents feel about full time kindergarten for their kids, but every other day.

“This is an idea we’re testing, not something we’re committed to moving forward on if the reaction isn’t supportive,” O’Leary said.

If approved, kindergarten students could switch to alternating full day classes. They would be in class Monday, Wednesday, Friday one week. Then, Tuesday and Thursday the following week.

The proposal is just being floated, but parents who spoke to Global News are calling into question the lack of a steady school schedule for their kids.

“I don’t think it’s a very good routine for them because they’re like one day on and one day off,” parent Stacey Jacques said.

O’Leary said while the proposal doesn’t increase class sizes or change the budget in any way, it does come with some benefits.

“Fewer transitions for kids, it lines up with our school day better, and it’ll free up some buses to support field trips for other students,” O’Leary said.